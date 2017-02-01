Judge dismisses Stumbo's lawsuit agai...

Judge dismisses Stumbo's lawsuit against governor

File- This Jan. 11, 2016, file photo shows Kentucky Democrat House Speaker Greg Stumbo speaking with reporters following a meeting of the Democratic House members, in Frankfort, Ky. A state judge has thrown out a lawsuit against Kentucky's Republican governor, giving Matt Bevin another victory over former Democratic House Speaker Stumbo.

Frankfort, KY

