Honoring Black WWI Soldiers of Kentucky
By Lisa Aug News from the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs FRANKFORT, KY - Black Kentuckians were among the most decorated fighters of World War 1. As members of the 369th Infantry Regiment, they earned the name "Harlem Hellfighters" bestowed by the German enemy for the ferociousness with which the all-African-American unit fought. Belittled by their American comrades and commanders, the men of the 369th were welcomed with open arms by the French army, which was in dire need of men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|12 min
|another viewer
|158,691
|Connector
|18 min
|Citizen
|5
|Ky Car Wash
|26 min
|Car
|1
|POP POP I'm bac again U dont kno U will when i ...
|57 min
|hmm
|2
|Fake Poots and Fake Derricks
|1 hr
|Fake Derrick Patrol
|1
|RIP Expo
|1 hr
|Gimme a Hell Yeah
|1
|who is down to vote wtf/derrick off of topix?
|1 hr
|You are poot
|26
|Bourbon on Main
|3 hr
|Bum from BOM
|127
|Really
|5 hr
|That guy
|64
|Who died at the rent center today
|7 hr
|Then
|6
|
|Banta Update
|8 hr
|FCHS FOOTBALL COACH
|60
|What happened in Crestwood last night??
|16 hr
|cpl agarn
|18
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC