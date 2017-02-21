Heads Up: Statewide tornado safety dr...

Heads Up: Statewide tornado safety drill on Feb 28th Read Story Kentucky.gov

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WHAS11

FRANKFORT, Ky. Severe weather can, and does, occur throughout the year in the Commonwealth! Knowing the risks, being prepared and having an emergency plan could save your life! So, at approximately 10:07 a.m. EST, Tuesday, Feb 28th, the National Weather Service , in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management , the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee and Kentucky Broadcasters Association will issue a test tornado warning message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cops get raise in Frankfort 10 min lol 8
What will Michelle Sexton do now that Toma Wash... 10 min Poot a 25
Bored Cops or what? 11 min lol 10
Tackle Box (Jul '15) 18 min Friends 169
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 20 min ChromiuMan 159,635
Name Who Has Overdosed in Frankfort 51 min Momma Knows Best 7
Moving to Frankfort and needing suggestions 1 hr Welcome 8
Standoff 4 hr Officer Whelan 16
overdose Sun I heard 40
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC