Heads Up: Statewide tornado safety drill on Feb 28th Read Story Kentucky.gov
FRANKFORT, Ky. Severe weather can, and does, occur throughout the year in the Commonwealth! Knowing the risks, being prepared and having an emergency plan could save your life! So, at approximately 10:07 a.m. EST, Tuesday, Feb 28th, the National Weather Service , in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management , the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee and Kentucky Broadcasters Association will issue a test tornado warning message.
Read more at WHAS11.
