Heads Up: Statewide tornado safety drill moved to March 3 Read Story Kentucky.gov
FRANKFORT, Ky. Severe weather can, and does, occur throughout the year in the Commonwealth! Knowing the risks, being prepared and having an emergency plan could save your life! So, at approximately 10:07 a.m. EST, Friday, March 3, the National Weather Service , in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management , the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee and Kentucky Broadcasters Association will issue a test tornado warning message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tackle Box (Jul '15)
|14 min
|Friends
|179
|Buffalo Trace hours (Oct '14)
|36 min
|Lori H M
|3
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|58 min
|CriminalForever
|159,683
|New to area
|1 hr
|Idbeashamed
|9
|Old Postal Employee
|1 hr
|Now I Remember
|5
|Lydia Gravitt
|1 hr
|I Am Groot
|5
|Kenworth the Holmes st rat mafia
|1 hr
|The Bishop
|16
|overdose
|12 hr
|Marietta
|41
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC