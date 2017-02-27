Heads Up: Statewide tornado safety drill moved to March 3 Read Story Kentucky.gov

FRANKFORT, Ky. Severe weather can, and does, occur throughout the year in the Commonwealth! Knowing the risks, being prepared and having an emergency plan could save your life! So, at approximately 10:07 a.m. EST, Friday, March 3, the National Weather Service , in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management , the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee and Kentucky Broadcasters Association will issue a test tornado warning message.

