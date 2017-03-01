Couple Sentenced For Racist Birthday ...

Couple Sentenced For Racist Birthday Party Threats

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA A Georgia couple was sentenced to 35 years total Monday for their role in terrorizing a black child's birthday party. Authorities described Jose Torres and Kayla Norton as "white supremacists."

