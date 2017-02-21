Charter-school bills: Will kids win?

The Bevin administration and House Republican leadership - despite hard pushes for other platform priorities such as right-to-work and prevailing-wage repeal - may settle for a mediocre charter-school bill. This is a testament to the stronghold the public-education complex has on our commonwealth and to its willingness to put money and control before students' best interests.

