Bill targets Planned Parenthood, maybe churches
Critic says bill could apply to members of the clergy who are asked to help women talk through their options Bill targets Planned Parenthood, maybe churches Critic says bill could apply to members of the clergy who are asked to help women talk through their options Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cjky.it/2jZJSwu Several groups, including the ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood, gathered in the capitol rotunda on Thursday to rally for reproductive rights. Pro-abortion rights supporter and former nurse Donna Goebeler during a Planned Parenthood and ACLU press conference Wednesday morning in the Capitol Annex in Frankfort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|North Mountain
|158,994
|Matt madden
|12 min
|BBC
|44
|Landlords who discriminate
|12 min
|This guy
|3
|She Dancin naked in my livin room straight outt...
|28 min
|Stan the Klan man
|1
|Time for violence
|46 min
|Justice for baby ...
|43
|"Pegging" and straight men who like anal play? (Aug '15)
|49 min
|Virgin Ass
|41
|Trashy Grandma
|58 min
|Bald Headed Knob
|41
|Krishaun turns 18..BIG BOY JAIL NOW!!
|3 hr
|hang em high
|62
|Bourbon on Main
|3 hr
|cam
|167
|Holmes St Junkie at Dollar General
|4 hr
|Attorney at Law
|14
|
|Krishaun will be Bailed out at the end of the w...
|Wed
|I am GROOT
|23
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC