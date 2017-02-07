Bevin order gives those with criminal records a better shot at state jobs
One of the suspects allegedly would not turn off her cell phone. The other refused to acknowledge the court's jurisdiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Dennis. Beth
|8 min
|Jamie
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|11 min
|FFS
|158,870
|Really
|17 min
|Jailbate
|91
|tammy Burleson busted for shoplifting again (Aug '15)
|38 min
|Jared
|32
|Trashy Grandma
|1 hr
|what
|3
|Please help find wallet
|1 hr
|Hardtime
|25
|Blue Clowns
|2 hr
|DANG.
|17
|Krishaun will be Bailed out at the end of the w...
|3 hr
|White guy
|17
|Mays booked for murder
|4 hr
|Him
|17
|Chris Mays is a disgrace
|7 hr
|Uncle Phillip
|17
|
|Krishaun turns 18..BIG BOY JAIL NOW!!
|8 hr
|Phillip mays
|41
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC