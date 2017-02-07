Atkins: Free speech, or free money?

In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin delivers his budget before a joint legislative session in the House Chambers at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Moving on a campaign promise, President Donald Trump said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, he will work for the repeal of the Johnson Amendment to free religious organizations from constraints on political activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.