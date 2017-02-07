All-powerful Kentucky GOP tries to av...

All-powerful Kentucky GOP tries to avoid unforced errors

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Frankfort, Ky. a Fellow Republicans considered preacher-turned-politician Dan Johnson to be a pariah during his campaign last fall after he kept racist images on his Facebook page disparaging Barack and Michelle Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trashy Grandma 1 min Ridiculous 6
Mike Smith 4 min Joey 1
Really 5 min wtf 95
B-Day and Coming Home Party 4 Krishaun Fri - 8-... 20 min Lisa 3
which white girl gives the best neckbone dinner 32 min chicky 28
Krishaun turns 18..BIG BOY JAIL NOW!! 53 min StopKilling 44
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Betty 158,871
Mays booked for murder 1 hr Got A Big Thang 18
Krishaun will be Bailed out at the end of the w... 5 hr White guy 17
Chris Mays is a disgrace 8 hr Uncle Phillip 17
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC