Unemployment rate remains at 4.8 percent in December 2016 Frankfort, KY - Kentucky's seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was unchanged from November 2016 to December 2016 at 4.8 percent, according to the Office of Employment and Training , an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The preliminary December 2016 jobless rate was 0.9 percentage points lower than the 5.7 percent rate recorded for the state in December 2015.

