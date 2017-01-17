Unemployment rate remains at 4.8 percent in December 2016
Unemployment rate remains at 4.8 percent in December 2016 Frankfort, KY - Kentucky's seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was unchanged from November 2016 to December 2016 at 4.8 percent, according to the Office of Employment and Training , an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The preliminary December 2016 jobless rate was 0.9 percentage points lower than the 5.7 percent rate recorded for the state in December 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Bryant
|18 min
|Woah
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|25 min
|Strel
|158,038
|14 inmates on meth
|36 min
|SMH
|19
|Jennifer Spaulding lathrem
|42 min
|Captain Spaulding
|7
|Mr.Trump in charge now i can put my lil black l...
|48 min
|Human Racist
|25
|Our jail her in Frankfort
|1 hr
|Hard Truth
|8
|Game So tight strippers ask if they can buy the...
|2 hr
|Hey dumb dumb
|2
|Bourbon on Main
|4 hr
|Out of service
|27
|pizza driver found dead?
|Tue
|Hiawatha
|362
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC