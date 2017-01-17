Unemployment rate remains at 4.8 perc...

Unemployment rate remains at 4.8 percent in December 2016

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Unemployment rate remains at 4.8 percent in December 2016 Frankfort, KY - Kentucky's seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was unchanged from November 2016 to December 2016 at 4.8 percent, according to the Office of Employment and Training , an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The preliminary December 2016 jobless rate was 0.9 percentage points lower than the 5.7 percent rate recorded for the state in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Bryant 18 min Woah 4
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 25 min Strel 158,038
14 inmates on meth 36 min SMH 19
Jennifer Spaulding lathrem 42 min Captain Spaulding 7
Mr.Trump in charge now i can put my lil black l... 48 min Human Racist 25
Our jail her in Frankfort 1 hr Hard Truth 8
Game So tight strippers ask if they can buy the... 2 hr Hey dumb dumb 2
Bourbon on Main 4 hr Out of service 27
pizza driver found dead? Tue Hiawatha 362
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,056,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC