Supt. Howard meets with KY Education Commissioner

Wednesday Jan 25

Butler County Schools' Superintendent Scott Howard spent Monday evening and Tuesday morning in Frankfort, Kentucky. Mr. Howard, along with Mr. Scott Lewis and Mr. Owens Saylor , represent the Green River Educational Cooperative as sitting members of the Kentucky Commissioner of Education's Superintendent Advisory Council .

