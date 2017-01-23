Student Hit By Truck While Walking To Bus Stop

MADISON COUNTY, Ky A family's fears came true when their son was hit by a truck on his way to the school bus stop just seconds after they sent him off to school. The 12-year-old's parents say that their son was crossing Gabbardtown Road Monday morning to get to the bus stop at Silver Creek Baptist Church when he was hit by a pickup.

