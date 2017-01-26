Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new ...

Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility in Franklin

Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility in Franklin Roof and floor truss manufacturer to invest nearly $1.66 million in Simpson County Frankfort, KY - Gov. Matt Bevin today announced Stark Truss Co. Inc., a roof and floor truss manufacturer in Auburn, will convert a former big-box retail store in Franklin with a nearly $1.66 million investment expected to create 22 full-time jobs.

