Shad Eradication planned for several KY lakes By Lee McClellan Frankfort, KY - The fisheries division of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources began shad eradication efforts at six lakes enrolled in the Fishing in Neighborhoods program this week. All lakes should be treated by the end of January.

