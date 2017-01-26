Pike Co. Mine shut down following fatality 26 Jan 2017
From John Mura & Lara Brannock News from Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet FRANKFORT, KY - A 42-year-old coal miner was killed Thursday in an accident in an underground Pike County mine. Ray Hatfield, of Hi Hat KY, a conveyor belt attendant with 23 years of experience, suffered fatal injuries inside the R&C Coal LLC Mine No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stan the Klan man fan club
|13 min
|I am GROOT
|1
|Allen Salley Fan Club
|16 min
|I am GROOT
|8
|Mary Jo Wray
|30 min
|Beaster
|17
|Banta Update
|39 min
|Rose1970
|43
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|50 min
|RDC Cadiz KY
|158,405
|best football player to graduate from FHS (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|FHS1969
|136
|what did you do in the war daddy?
|1 hr
|I am GROOT
|3
|pizza driver found dead?
|9 hr
|WTF
|387
|Bourbon on Main
|11 hr
|Huh huh
|64
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC