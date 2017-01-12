Owner Upset After Teen Kicks Dog
There are 3 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday Jan 11, titled Owner Upset After Teen Kicks Dog. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
A Frankfort woman says her dog may never be the same because of what three teens did to it this week. "I can't get it out of my mind.
United States
#1 Thursday Jan 12
would like to know who done this? Any clues there could be a payday for that creature. He is digusting
#2 Thursday Jan 12
I read the county attorney isn't prosecuting because it was just a dog and he didn't know it was wrong.
#3 Thursday Jan 12
Wherever you read that is lying. They are being punished for their actions legally.
