Owner Upset After Teen Kicks Dog

There are 3 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday Jan 11, titled Owner Upset After Teen Kicks Dog. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

A Frankfort woman says her dog may never be the same because of what three teens did to it this week. "I can't get it out of my mind.

Jack

United States

#1 Thursday Jan 12
would like to know who done this? Any clues there could be a payday for that creature. He is digusting

Jacky

Danville, KY

#2 Thursday Jan 12
I read the county attorney isn't prosecuting because it was just a dog and he didn't know it was wrong.

Kayte

Jeffersonville, IN

#3 Thursday Jan 12
Wherever you read that is lying. They are being punished for their actions legally.
