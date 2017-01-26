KYTC offers scholarships for civil en...

KYTC offers scholarships for civil engineering students

59 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

KYTC offers scholarships for civil engineering students Scholarship program includes tuition assistance, summer work and employment upon graduation By Naitore Djigbenou Frankfort, KY - Continuing one of the Commonwealth's most attractive postsecondary education opportunities, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will award up to 30 new scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year for students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees. Interested students must apply by the Feb. 1 deadline.

