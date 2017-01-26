KYTC offers scholarships for civil engineering students
KYTC offers scholarships for civil engineering students Scholarship program includes tuition assistance, summer work and employment upon graduation By Naitore Djigbenou Frankfort, KY - Continuing one of the Commonwealth's most attractive postsecondary education opportunities, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will award up to 30 new scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year for students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees. Interested students must apply by the Feb. 1 deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Jo Wray
|15 min
|funny
|15
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|22 min
|Strel
|158,401
|Dont buy shoes unless they popular
|31 min
|Snikes
|5
|Banta Update
|33 min
|Mark
|41
|Its hard out here for a Pimp but i keep my game...
|59 min
|Stan the Klan man
|1
|best football player to graduate from FHS (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|done
|132
|Ky Retirement Systm FRAUD
|1 hr
|POV
|2
|pizza driver found dead?
|3 hr
|WTF
|387
|Bourbon on Main
|4 hr
|Huh huh
|64
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC