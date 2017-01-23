KY Treasurer promotes Oleka, hires Heavrin
KY Treasurer promotes Oleka, hires Heavrin Frankfort, KY - Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball announced today that she has promoted her current Communications Director, OJ Oleka, to serve as Chief of Staff and Assistant State Treasurer. Treasurer Ball has also hired Samara Heavrin to serve as the Unclaimed Property Division Director.
