Kentucky's GOP majority flexes muscle, passes range of bills
Democratic state Rep. Rocky Adkins greets union workers outside of the state House chamber on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Frankfort, Ky. House Republicans were scheduled to pass several bills targeting labor unions on the third day of the legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|ChromiuMan
|157,425
|Sierra Smith
|20 min
|Intheknow
|7
|Looking for anyone who knew my brother, Ralph H...
|27 min
|Sinnammon
|1
|Chad Weaver popped my cherry
|2 hr
|Micaheal C
|2
|Jeff Hellard (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|Kam
|21
|Becca Winn and Jason green
|4 hr
|Funny
|20
|Brennen Washington
|6 hr
|I am him
|5
|pizza driver found dead?
|8 hr
|Crazy kids
|283
|Who pulled the trigger?
|10 hr
|Intheknow
|41
|Bottom line she biracial & he didn' t want her
|20 hr
|Nice Work POOT
|136
|
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC