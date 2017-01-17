Kentucky beekeeping schools set for 2017

Kentucky beekeeping schools set for 2017

Kentucky beekeeping schools set for 2017 By Angela Blank Frankfort, KY - Events aimed at educating beekeepers of all experience levels are scheduled through May 2017. "Beekeeping has a proud heritage in Kentucky, but it also has a promising future for honey production and pollination," Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said.

