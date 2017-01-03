KDA approves more than 12,800 acres f...

KDA approves more than 12,800 acres for hemp

KDA approves more than 12,800 acres for hemp Program sees strong growth; participants must pass background check, submit GPS coordinates By Ted Sloan Frankfort, KY - The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has approved 209 applications from growers who have been approved to cultivate up to 12,800 acres of industrial hemp for research purposes in 2017, nearly triple the number of acres that were approved for the previous year. More than 525,000 square feet of greenhouse space were approved for indoor growers in 2017.

