Joining half the nation, Kentucky approves highly debated 'right to work' law
Kentucky became the 27th state to pass a right to work law Saturday, allowing workers to take union-represented jobs and receive benefits without paying dues to the bargaining body. Union leaders speak to the protesters that fill the Kentucky Capitol rotunda in protest of Kentucky House Bill 1, Saturday, in Frankfort, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats wrong in black America
|23 min
|Robert
|10
|Red Alert
|27 min
|Chuck
|21
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|32 min
|ChromiuMan
|157,612
|christen casey like a humming bird
|33 min
|bi-licious babe
|1
|Bottom line she biracial & he didn' t want her
|36 min
|You are poot
|159
|Kendrick Burton $500,000 bond
|56 min
|Bub
|13
|What the holy hell is a GROOT?
|1 hr
|I am GROOT
|41
|pizza driver found dead?
|3 hr
|Cops to Robbers
|327
|Where is Kendrick Burton
|18 hr
|Hmmm
|17
|5th person charged!!
|20 hr
|Really
|7
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC