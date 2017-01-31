January is National Birth Defects Prevention Month Public Health Emphasizes Importance of Preventing Infections to Protect Infants By Doug Hogan/Beth Fisher Frankfort, KY - As part of National Birth Defects Prevention Month, the Kentucky Department for Public Health , within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, is working to educate the public about the importance of preventing infections before and during pregnancy to protect infants from birth defects. Public awareness, expert medical care, accurate and early diagnosis, and social support systems are all needed for prevention and treatment of these common and sometimes deadly conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.