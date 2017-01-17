Inmate dies after assault at Ky.a

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WHAS11

FRANKFORT, Ky. A Kentucky State Reformatory inmate has died from the injuries he sustained in a fight involving another inmate on Jan. 4. The Kentucky Department of Corrections said the inmate had serious injuries from the fight and was taken to a local hospital where he died on Jan. 11.

