Green, Metcalfe among 25 counties granted dump cleanup money
Click on headline for complete story By John Mura News from the Environmental Protection Agency FRANKFORT, KY - Energy and Environment Secretary Charles Snavely announced today that approximately $1.06 million in grant funding has been awarded for the cleanup of 112 illegal dumps in 25 counties across the Commonwealth. "Illegal dumping affects safety, property values and quality of life across the commonwealth," Sec. Snavely said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|K Wilson
|157,534
|Hendershot at it again
|9 min
|Notfornothing
|7
|super pissed off
|17 min
|super pissed off
|1
|pizza driver found dead?
|44 min
|lightbringer
|297
|What the holy hell is a GROOT?
|1 hr
|I am GROOT
|29
|Silk suits designer shoes been known to giv the...
|2 hr
|Stan the klan man
|1
|This is the Islam that needs to be exposed
|2 hr
|I am GROOT
|14
|Who pulled the trigger?
|2 hr
|wrong
|51
|Bottom line she biracial & he didn' t want her
|2 hr
|follow the logic
|143
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC