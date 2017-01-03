Green, Metcalfe among 25 counties gra...

Green, Metcalfe among 25 counties granted dump cleanup money

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story By John Mura News from the Environmental Protection Agency FRANKFORT, KY - Energy and Environment Secretary Charles Snavely announced today that approximately $1.06 million in grant funding has been awarded for the cleanup of 112 illegal dumps in 25 counties across the Commonwealth. "Illegal dumping affects safety, property values and quality of life across the commonwealth," Sec. Snavely said.

