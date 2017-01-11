Gov. Bevin, Sec'y Gill promoting KY a...

Gov. Bevin, Sec'y Gill promoting KY auto industry in Detroit

Click on headline for complete story From Governor Matthew Bevin's Communications Office News from Commonwealth News Center FRANKFORT, KY - Gov. Matt Bevin and Cabinet for Economic Development Sec. Terry Gill are in Detroit today, promoting Kentucky and speaking with automotive industry leaders at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. NAIAS, which runs through January 22, is considered one of the world's largest and most prestigious automotive industry showcases.

Frankfort, KY

