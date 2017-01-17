Gov. Bevin reveals appointments to U of L Board of Trustees
Police say 27-year-old Michael Beck had signed a legal document earlier in the day indicating that there were no weapons in his home -- but that wasn't true. Police say 27-year-old Michael Beck had signed a legal document earlier in the day indicating that there were no weapons in his home -- but that wasn't true.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|usa
|158,042
|Two sisters restaurant in jettown plaza
|12 min
|Hmmm
|7
|Kendrick Burton $500,000 bond
|14 min
|MadMom
|22
|all five to be charged with murder
|23 min
|Coppers
|3
|Our jail her in Frankfort
|23 min
|Concerned
|10
|Game So tight strippers ask if they can buy the...
|27 min
|hmm
|4
|Mr.Trump in charge now i can put my lil black l...
|28 min
|Hiawatha
|26
|14 inmates on meth
|2 hr
|SMH
|19
|Bourbon on Main
|5 hr
|Out of service
|27
|pizza driver found dead?
|Tue
|Hiawatha
|362
|
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC