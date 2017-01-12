Flu Level Raised to Widespread in Kentucky '...follow the advice your parents gave you to prevent flu and other illnesses that tend to circulate at this time of year - wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and stay home when you're sick...' FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Department for Public Health , within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is raising the influenza level in the state from "regional" to "widespread." Widespread activity is the highest level of flu activity, which indicates increased flu-like activity or flu outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state.

