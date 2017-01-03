Division of Waste Management calls for grant applications

Click on headline for complete story By John Mura News from Commonwealth News Center FRANKFORT, KY - The Energy and Environment Cabinet's Division of Waste Management is accepting grant applications for projects that develop an integrated infrastructure and offer public education programs on recycling, and for household hazardous waste collection events. Examples of grant eligible recycling equipment include vertical and horizontal balers, sorting conveyors, forklifts, skid steer loaders, scales, manual pallet jacks and collection "drop-off" trailers, as well as education and advertising promotions.

