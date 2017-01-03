Division of Waste Management calls fo...

Division of Waste Management calls for grant applications

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story By John Mura News from Commonwealth News Center FRANKFORT, KY - The Energy and Environment Cabinet's Division of Waste Management is accepting grant applications for projects that develop an integrated infrastructure and offer public education programs on recycling, and for household hazardous waste collection events. Examples of grant eligible recycling equipment include vertical and horizontal balers, sorting conveyors, forklifts, skid steer loaders, scales, manual pallet jacks and collection "drop-off" trailers, as well as education and advertising promotions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 min usa 157,366
does anyone knw about wannie wan (Nov '12) 26 min Shannon 8
Brookes Kennedy charged 1 hr Asifitmatters 76
Hendershot at it again 2 hr Booboo 3
Who pulled the trigger? 2 hr yea 39
Red Alert 3 hr Real talk 18
Brennen Washington 3 hr enforcement 1
Is Paige Young one of robbers 11 hr WOW 18
Bottom line she biracial & he didn' t want her 16 hr I am GROOT 135
pizza driver found dead? Thu ok then 279
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,807

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC