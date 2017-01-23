Check the box, and join us in the fig...

Check the box, and join us in the fight against hunger

Tuesday Jan 17

The Kentucky Hunger Initiative got off to a great start in 2016. We convened the Hunger Task Force, a group of leaders from agriculture, government, business, education, charitable organizations, and the faith community, to apply their unique skills and experiences to take on hunger in Kentucky.

