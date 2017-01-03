Beshear: Winchester Man Arraigned for alleged abuse
Note: A charge is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Comments
Frankfort Discussions
|Brookes Kennedy charged
|1 min
|WOW
|74
|Brennen Washington
|15 min
|WOW
|16
|One more to catch is on the run
|23 min
|WOW
|1
|Is Paige Young one of robbers
|26 min
|WOW
|18
|Violet
|27 min
|Just sayin
|3
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|North Mountain
|157,352
|Taint
|1 hr
|Pence
|1
|Bottom line she biracial & he didn' t want her
|6 hr
|I am GROOT
|135
|Who pulled the trigger?
|7 hr
|Mememe
|37
|This poster said it all very well about Banta m...
|16 hr
|Why does that matter
|32
|pizza driver found dead?
|23 hr
|ok then
|279
