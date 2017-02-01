Beshear: Kentuckians to receive estimated $6.8M from Western Union fraud settlement
Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear Tuesoday announced that Western Union has agreed to pay an initial estimate of $6.8 million to Kentuckians who have been victims of fraud induced wire transfers involving the company. Beshear said in a statement that much of the money will go to repay senior citizens who are particularly targeted and victimized by many of the scams that utilize Western Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|Strel
|158,645
|Thrives on the west side meadows
|5 min
|Dober man
|7
|Can we vote to ban the gays out of frankfort wh... (Feb '16)
|10 min
|I am GROOT
|133
|Best tree climbers in Frankfort?
|16 min
|Audrey
|12
|who is down to vote wtf/derrick off of topix?
|17 min
|I am GROOT
|18
|Bourbon on Main
|18 min
|Insider
|118
|new gym
|22 min
|FABIO
|10
|What happened in Crestwood last night??
|36 min
|Birch Wood
|15
|Really
|2 hr
|wtf
|62
|Anyone seen my husband
|4 hr
|Hey now
|16
|
|pizza driver found dead?
|22 hr
|Waiting
|390
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC