Beshear: Kentuckians to receive estimated $6.8M from Western Union fraud settlement

Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear Tuesoday announced that Western Union has agreed to pay an initial estimate of $6.8 million to Kentuckians who have been victims of fraud induced wire transfers involving the company. Beshear said in a statement that much of the money will go to repay senior citizens who are particularly targeted and victimized by many of the scams that utilize Western Union.

