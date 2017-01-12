Beef 'hemp' Dawgs served at Capitol

Beef 'hemp' Dawgs served at Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Instead of a conventional food product shipped by distributors from across the nation, patrons at the Capitol Annex cafeteria this week have had a chance to taste locally produced beef in a new Kentucky Proud product -- Beef Dawgs with hemp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teens abusing dog on video 19 min Kayte 79
strippers 1 hr Nasty 7
Looking for Jaylen Reyes, Dion Mapp, and Damon ... 1 hr For sure 21
Tiffany Perkins (Jul '15) 1 hr Trash 11
Becca Wynn Greene 2 hr Grinnin Granny 4
Dog Thug Mother Timikka Tillman 3 hr I am GROOT 2
Whats wrong in black America 3 hr I am GROOT 65
pizza driver found dead? 9 hr yea right 340
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC