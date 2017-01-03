Beaver Dam rest area on WK Parkway closed temporarily

Click on headline for complete news story News from Commonwealth News Center FRANKFORT, KY - A popular rest stop on the Wendell Ford-Western Kentucky Parkway has temporarily closed its doors and switched off the gas pumps as the lease with the current vendor has expired and a recent bid process was terminated due to the bidder's failure to provide complete information. The Beaver Dam rest area, located in the median of the Parkway at mile marker 75, will be closed temporarily.

