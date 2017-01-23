Bardstown Students Witness Inaugurati...

Bardstown Students Witness Inauguration, Protesters

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

They say that at one point, an unruly group of protestors caused a scare for the students. They were on a private bus returning from their hotel when they found themselves caught between demonstrators Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C. "It was a quick experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rick Rodgers JAILOR 7 min Tell It Like It Is 13
Kneegrows 19 min Uncle L 2
Taylor dile 29 min Juniorreid22 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 30 min CriminalForever 158,293
Help the liberals understand 1 hr J Yeager 3
Women driving should be illegal 1 hr Troof saya 4
Buffalo trace 1 hr BTD 20
pizza driver found dead? 2 hr Naive One 383
Banta Update 8 hr cam 25
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC