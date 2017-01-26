Arts Day in Kentucky celebrates suppo...

Arts Day in Kentucky celebrates support for the arts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Arts Day in Kentucky celebrates support for the arts By Tom Musgrave News from Kentucky Center for the Arts FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Arts Council and arts organizations from across the state will celebrate Arts Day in Kentucky, 10am-1pmCT/11am-2pmET, in the Capitol Rotunda, 700 Capital Avenue in Frankfort. The arts council hosts Arts Day each year during the legislative session to bring awareness to the many roles the arts play in the Commonwealth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kneegrows 40 min Elmer T 4
Banta Update 48 min Elaine 32
Anyone know Taylr Brewer??? 1 hr Actually 3
Rick Rodgers JAILOR 1 hr Cmon 18
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Strel 158,338
All my old flames hav new names 1 hr hmm 2
Hotties at a1 tinting (Apr '13) 1 hr Aubree 23
Bourbon on Main 4 hr Mark 63
pizza driver found dead? 4 hr omg 384
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC