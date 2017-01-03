After 95 years, GOP takes control of Kentucky legislature

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, center, and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, left, congratulate Jeff Hoover following his being voted in as Speaker of the House, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Frankfort, Ky. Republicans opened a new era in complete control of the Kentucky General Assembly on Tuesday with the Senate convening and the GOP formally taking charge of the House of Representatives for the first time in nearly 100 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.