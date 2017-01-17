ABC responds to industry growth

ABC responds to industry growth

ABC responds to industry growth Alcoholic Beverage Control priorities include improving customer service, streamlining applications By Elizabeth Kuhn Frankfort, KY - Kentucky's alcohol landscape is changing, and the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control works daily to ensure that it matches industry growth with exceptional and efficient customer service. ABC is responding to changing industry and licensing demands by streamlining procedures and improving internal operations to better assist applicants and licensees.

