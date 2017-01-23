5th Annual Kentucky Century Challenge
The Challenges feature five of the most popular touring rides in Kentucky, and are generously supported by new Platinum Sponsor Ale-8-One and Gold Sponsors Graviss McDonald's and Morehead Tourism. Registration is free and open to all cyclists on the Kentucky Adventure Tourism website through April 15 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|16 min
|usa
|158,219
|Kristy Broyles
|1 hr
|Truth comes out
|1
|Shannon Collins
|1 hr
|502nitty
|7
|Murderer in our community! Nicole smith
|1 hr
|omm
|12
|Stanley the Klan Man AKA...
|2 hr
|hmm
|1
|Get it over with
|2 hr
|Trump u Mark
|5
|Woman of Frankfort
|3 hr
|Mrpotato
|1
|Banta Update
|3 hr
|Speak Groot
|22
|Bourbon on Main
|7 hr
|lol
|46
|pizza driver found dead?
|17 hr
|The Mama
|379
|
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC