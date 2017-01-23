5th Annual Kentucky Century Challenge

5th Annual Kentucky Century Challenge

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

The Challenges feature five of the most popular touring rides in Kentucky, and are generously supported by new Platinum Sponsor Ale-8-One and Gold Sponsors Graviss McDonald's and Morehead Tourism. Registration is free and open to all cyclists on the Kentucky Adventure Tourism website through April 15 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 16 min usa 158,219
Kristy Broyles 1 hr Truth comes out 1
Shannon Collins 1 hr 502nitty 7
Murderer in our community! Nicole smith 1 hr omm 12
Stanley the Klan Man AKA... 2 hr hmm 1
Get it over with 2 hr Trump u Mark 5
Woman of Frankfort 3 hr Mrpotato 1
Banta Update 3 hr Speak Groot 22
Bourbon on Main 7 hr lol 46
pizza driver found dead? 17 hr The Mama 379
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,722 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC