'Watership Down' Author Richard Adams...

'Watership Down' Author Richard Adams Dies At Age 96

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

British author Richard Adams, whose 1972 book "Watership Down" became a classic of children's literature, has died, according to his daughter. He was 96. Juliet Johnson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Adams died in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Eve after getting progressively weaker in recent weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pizza driver found dead? 8 min So sad 181
Cameron Montgomery bond raised to one hundred K 9 min Need info 14
Jordon Wise involved in Jared Banta murder 22 min jskfjnvfvs 4
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 43 min Betty 156,955
Derek callis 47 min Bitter 17
Matt madden 47 min Baby Making Machine 37
Does Stan the Klan Man 1 hr Hmm 1
Brookes Kennedy charged 2 hr Smhsmh 30
Breaking News 12 hr Not Tellin 21
How many are involved in the robbery 22 hr SMH 15
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,440,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC