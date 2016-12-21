VOA children exhibit in AGa s Hope Gallery -
Attorney General Andy Beshear joined wife Britainy Beshear, children from Volunteers of America Mid-States and the organization's President and CEO Jennifer Hancock recently to open a new Hope Gallery art exhibit in Frankfort. The Hope Gallery, located in the main lobby of the Office of the Attorney General in the state Capitol, features paintings from nearly 20 children and infants who are part of the Volunteers of America family.
