Treasurer Allison Ball Announces STABLE Kentucky Initiative
FRANKFORT, Ky During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, State Treasurer Allison Ball will begin offering State Treasurer ABLE accounts in Kentucky or STABLE Kentucky accounts. "For too long, many individuals in Kentucky with disabilities have been denied the opportunity to save and invest," Treasurer Ball said in her remarks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|17 min
|CriminalForever
|156,689
|Big no neck jeniffer house
|5 hr
|Noneck
|1
|Derek callis
|7 hr
|Yailia
|11
|Any honest, clean, affordable hookers in Frankfort
|8 hr
|ZAN360man
|16
|Waffle House Employees - Frankfort (Dec '09)
|9 hr
|Robert
|121
|Hardin County Ky government corruption SCANDALS
|12 hr
|BRAC Scandal
|5
|Jason green and troy biggs
|12 hr
|Big Dummy
|20
|Accident in front of captain d's east side
|Thu
|Coone hunter
|25
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC