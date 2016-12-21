There are on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday Dec 28, titled TMZ: Debbie Reynolds Suffers Medical Emergency. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

She was at her son Todd Fisher's home when someone from the house called 911 just after 1 p.m. Reynolds was reportedly at the home discussing plans for Carrie's funeral. FRANKFORT, Ky.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.