TMZ: Debbie Reynolds Suffers Medical Emergency
There are 2 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday Dec 28, titled TMZ: Debbie Reynolds Suffers Medical Emergency. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
She was at her son Todd Fisher's home when someone from the house called 911 just after 1 p.m. Reynolds was reportedly at the home discussing plans for Carrie's funeral. FRANKFORT, Ky.
#1 Wednesday Dec 28
She has passed away tonight, just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away. I just heard the news on CNN. That is so sad. They both were such beloved and talented actresses. They both did a lot of great charity work to help many people across the world, too. They will be greatly missed.
United States
#2 Thursday Dec 29
I echo the above sentiments...nicely said.
