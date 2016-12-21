This is the season for gun accidents....

This is the season for gun accidents. Deaths spike during the holidays.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: USA Today

Accidental shootings spike during the week between Christmas and New Year's, a review by the Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network finds. At lest 32 people were killed and 59 injured over two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merry Christmas FPD AzzHoles 8 min news flash 5
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 11 min another viewer 156,726
Who does Toma Washington date 13 min Hang em high 25
You think ya grandpas a gangsta huh? 29 min Her mother 1
Chief Abrams 36 min huh 13
Allie stucker 3 hr huh 2
Hardin County Ky government corruption SCANDALS 4 hr I am GROOT 13
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,612

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC