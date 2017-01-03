Teens Put Up Stickers About Underage Drinking
MADISON COUNTY, Ky With New Year's Eve coming up, Madison County teens visited local liquor stores to warn people of the dangers of underage drinking. Local law enforcement teamed up with dozens of teens to distribute stickers with a little reminder of what happens if you provide drinks to a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
