STABLE accounts offer new tax-advantaged savings option
STABLE accounts offer new tax-advantaged savings option These tax-advantaged savings accounts allow families to set aside money to use on qualified expenses such as education, healthcare, housing, and transportation. Earnings and distributions from a STABLE Kentucky Account for qualified disability expenses do not count as taxable income of the contributor or eligible beneficiary at the federal level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|13 min
|CriminalForever
|156,689
|Big no neck jeniffer house
|4 hr
|Noneck
|1
|Derek callis
|7 hr
|Yailia
|11
|Any honest, clean, affordable hookers in Frankfort
|8 hr
|ZAN360man
|16
|Waffle House Employees - Frankfort (Dec '09)
|9 hr
|Robert
|121
|Hardin County Ky government corruption SCANDALS
|12 hr
|BRAC Scandal
|5
|Jason green and troy biggs
|12 hr
|Big Dummy
|20
|Accident in front of captain d's east side
|Thu
|Coone hunter
|25
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC