Partnership gives 2,000 teddy bears to foster children
Partnership gives 2,000 teddy bears to foster children By Doug Hogan, Anya Armes Weber Frankfort, KY - A gift of teddy bears is helping to make winter a bit warmer for some children in need. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services' Department for Community Based Services has 2,000 handmade teddy bears that social services staff can use to help comfort children during crisis situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Paige Young one of robbers
|1 min
|Question
|1
|Why is the rabbit unafraid ????
|8 min
|good guess?
|2
|Scotty Manns
|8 min
|Mark
|2
|pizza driver found dead?
|14 min
|Get rid of the sc...
|90
|Toma out of jail
|19 min
|ComeOn
|30
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|27 min
|FFS
|156,872
|Matt bevins fold the cards (Jun '16)
|39 min
|tell all
|531
|Brookes Kennedy charged
|56 min
|Get rid of the sc...
|5
|Schenkel off limits for nightly strolls
|1 hr
|Get rid of the sc...
|12
|Breaking News
|2 hr
|Citizen X
|19
|
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC