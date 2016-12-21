Partnership gives 2,000 teddy bears to foster children By Doug Hogan, Anya Armes Weber Frankfort, KY - A gift of teddy bears is helping to make winter a bit warmer for some children in need. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services' Department for Community Based Services has 2,000 handmade teddy bears that social services staff can use to help comfort children during crisis situations.

