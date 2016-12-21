Nearly 170 Tons Of Food Fathered In Cram The Cruiser Food Drive

FRANKFORT, Ky KSP announced that the 7th annual Cram the Cruiser food drive gathered nearly 170 tons of food to help Kentucky families. "Due to the generosity of numerous individuals, businesses, schools, social clubs, scout troops and civic organizations across the state, we have surpassed last year's campaign by more than 46 tons," said KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders.

