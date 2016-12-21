KY Cabinet for Tourism, Arts and Heritage office moving
KY Cabinet for Tourism, Arts and Heritage office moving Commonwealth News Center story FRANKFORT, KY -The Kentucky Cabinet Tourism, Arts and Heritage and the Kentucky Department of Tourism today announced a new office location in Frankfort, Kentucky, effective Monday, December 12, 2016 The address of the new location is 100 Airport Road, Second Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. Other contact information, including phone numbers, remains the same.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|20 min
|CriminalForever
|156,689
|Big no neck jeniffer house
|5 hr
|Noneck
|1
|Derek callis
|7 hr
|Yailia
|11
|Any honest, clean, affordable hookers in Frankfort
|8 hr
|ZAN360man
|16
|Waffle House Employees - Frankfort (Dec '09)
|9 hr
|Robert
|121
|Hardin County Ky government corruption SCANDALS
|12 hr
|BRAC Scandal
|5
|Jason green and troy biggs
|12 hr
|Big Dummy
|20
|Accident in front of captain d's east side
|Thu
|Coone hunter
|25
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC