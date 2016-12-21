KY Cabinet for Tourism, Arts and Heritage office moving Commonwealth News Center story FRANKFORT, KY -The Kentucky Cabinet Tourism, Arts and Heritage and the Kentucky Department of Tourism today announced a new office location in Frankfort, Kentucky, effective Monday, December 12, 2016 The address of the new location is 100 Airport Road, Second Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. Other contact information, including phone numbers, remains the same.

